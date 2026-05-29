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Missouri State Baseball punches ticket for NCAA Tournament

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:57 AM CDT
Caden Bogenpohl hits a walk-off homerun against Arkansas in previous game this season
Missouri State University Athletics
Caden Bogenpohl hits a walk-off homerun against Arkansas in previous game this season

Bears baseball will face Arkansas in the Lawerence regional for the NCAA Tournament.

After falling to Liberty in the semi-finals of the Conference USA Tournament, Bears baseball announced over the weekend that they earned an at-large bid to play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears will be kicking off their NCAA postseason against a familiar face.

They will face Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at Hoglund Ballparkin Lawrence, Kansas

This will mark the Bears’ 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, as well as the first appearance since 2022.

Missouri State and Arkansas have had a long battle on the field splitting the record this season, winning in outstanding fashion with a walk-off homerun here in Springfield.

Tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Central via the Kansas Box Office. More information is on the Lawrence Regional website.
Tags
college sportsMissouri State University BaseballBaseball BearsConference USANCAA Tournament
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert