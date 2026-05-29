Missouri State Baseball punches ticket for NCAA Tournament

After falling to Liberty in the semi-finals of the Conference USA Tournament, Bears baseball announced over the weekend that they earned an at-large bid to play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears will be kicking off their NCAA postseason against a familiar face.

They will face Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at Hoglund Ballparkin Lawrence, Kansas

This will mark the Bears’ 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, as well as the first appearance since 2022.

Missouri State and Arkansas have had a long battle on the field splitting the record this season, winning in outstanding fashion with a walk-off homerun here in Springfield.

Tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Central via the Kansas Box Office. More information is on the Lawrence Regional website.

