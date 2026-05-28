Nixa girls' soccer wins third consecutive district title

Nixa’s Lady Eagles have secured their third consecutive district title after a 1-0 shutout against rivals, the Ozark Lady Tigers.

Holding back the Lady Eagles until they broke away to score their only goal this match in the 58th minute, the Tigers gave the Eagles a run for their money.

The Lady Tigers are one of four schools to hold Nixa to less than two goals this season. It was the Eagles’ 17th shutout game this season.

Alongside three distinct titles, the Lady Eagles have had 47 straight wins against local competition, three straight 20-win seasons and 77 wins overall since 2023.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Rock Bridge this Saturday May 30 for a quarterfinals matchup in hopes to secure their spot for the Class 4 Final Four.

If they win, this will also mark the third time the Eagles make their way to the Final Four in program history.

