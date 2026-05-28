Former Southwest Missouri State University Bear Mark Bailey dies at 64

Ozark First reported Tuesday morning that Mark Bailey, former Southwest Missouri State University Bear has died at the age of 64.

Bailey was an infielder at Glendale High School and then played under former Head Coach Bill Rowe.

Bailey was one of the first Bears to play in major league baseball, starting out with the Houston Astros in 1984 and continuing to play with them until 1988 where he became a catcher.

He was one of the 24 total players Missouri State has sent to the MLB as well as one of the 122 players to be drafted.

He was also a two-way player from 1979 to 1982, winning three varsity letters each in basketball and baseball and was inducted into the Missouri State sports Hall of Fame in 1995.