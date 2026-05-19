Free hepatitis C testing is available at Jordan Valley Health through August 31

Jordan Valley Health is offering free testing for Hepatitis C. It’s part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the illness, encourage routine screening and connect people to potentially life-saving treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, hepatitis C is a viral liver disease. Many people with the illness don’t look or feel sick, but if it’s left untreated, hepatitis C can lead to serious liver problems, such as scarring and cancer.

Hepatitis C is spread when blood from an infected person – even microscopic amounts – enters the body of someone of someone who isn’t infected. Prevention involves avoiding things like sharing or reusing needles or other personal items that might come into contact with infected blood.

Testing is often the only way people can know they have the illness, but there can be symptoms. Those include:



Dark urine or clay-colored stools

Feeling tired

Fever

Joint pain

Loss of appetite

Nausea, stomach pain, throwing up

Yellow skin or eyes (jaundice)

While anyone can get Hepatitis C, higher-risk groups include people who have injected drugs, received blood transfusions before 1992 or have certain medical conditions or exposures, according to Jordan Valley Health.

Early detection allows individuals to begin treatment sooner and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

“We want our community to understand that Hepatitis C is often curable, especially when caught early,” said Karen Barrand, Operations Director for Jordan Valley Health, in a press release. “Many people living with Hep C have no symptoms, which is why testing is so important. Knowing your status can help protect your long-term health and prevent serious liver disease.”

The CDC recommends that all adults should be tested for Hep C at least once in their lifetime with more frequent testing for those with certain risk factors.

According to Jordan Valley Health, fast, confidential and free Hep C testing is available through August 31 at most of its clinic locations. No appointment is required, and anyone can be tested.

Find out more at jordanvalley.org/freetest.

