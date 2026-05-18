Missouri State Baseball loses finale at KSU, slots third in Conference USA

Missouri State Baseball ended their regular season in a 12-6 loss against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

The Bears are now slotted 3rd for the Conference USA Tournament that is set to be hosted by Kennesaw later this week.

The first game will be against the Owls on Thursday, May 21st at 4pm. The Bears will then take on 4-seed Dallas Baptist the next day to finish out pool play for the tournament.

The Bears end the regular season in a 32-18 overall record and 20-10 in conference play.

Saturday's game saw a toppling 418-foot home run off the bat of senior, Taeg Gollert who hasn’t had anything but an exceptional final season this year.

Notable players also include Bryce Cermenelli, Logan Fyffe, Curry Sutherland, Jax Ryan and Brant Kragel with two-hit games.

With lots of extra time preparing for tournament play in Kennesaw, the Bears should be well prepared for their first tournament of Conference USA.

