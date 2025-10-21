Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announces sale of its building

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, which has been plagued by financial troubles in recent months, has announced it has sold its building in southeast Springfield. The building has been closed for some time, and the organization’s website tells visitors it is being renovated.

The hall of fame announced Tuesday in a press release that it is relocating the museum to a more centrally located site in Springfield. The staff and museum will be located for now in temporary downtown space at 431 and 433 W. Walnut. The organization said it’s evaluating multiple site options for a permanent home. It also said it plans to work closely with community leaders, civic partners and stakeholders to find a new location.

According to the Hall of Fame, the future facility will offer expanded exhibit space, modern amenities and the capacity to host special events, educational initiatives and broader community engagement opportunities.

“Relocation presents an opportunity not only to expand our footprint, but also to strengthen our ability to engage with the public, broaden our educational programming, and deliver a more dynamic and accessible museum experience,” said President/CEO Rob Marsh of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in a press release. “This effort underscores our dedication to preserving Missouri’s sports legacy while positioning the Hall of Fame for future growth and sustainability.”