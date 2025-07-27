How a dollar store shopper is coping with rising prices and tariffs

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Dollar stores have traditionally been the most affordable option for people on a tight budget. But as inflation spiked in 2022, dollar store super-shopper Shannon Carr told us that rising prices were limiting her purchasing power.

SHANNON CARR: We really need those big quantities of napkins for a dollar - the spoons, the cups and things like that - when you're feeding people, and we're giving everything away for free.

RASCOE: Yeah.

CARR: You know, so that extra quarter could add up to, like, a whole meal. It's tough.

RASCOE: Carr is the CEO of nonprofit Isaiah 55, which, among other things, runs a food pantry and kitchen in Ohio. Her go-to dollar store, Dollar Tree, has increased prices on some goods by as much as 50% over the past few years, with some items costing as much as $10 in some parts of the country. Similar retailers like Dollar General say their customers are being squeezed as a result of tariffs and continuing inflation. So we called up Shannon Carr again 'cause we wanted to see what's going on, how she's doing. And it's good to have you back, Shannon.

CARR: Well, thanks for having me.

RASCOE: When we last spoke, inflation was at its peak. Things have cooled on that a bit, but prices are still going up, right? Are people really feeling relief from what you can see?

CARR: Absolutely not. Prices are rising, and we are seeing a different type of people that need our services. We used to, you know, feed homeless and people like that, but now we - it's the workers. They call them the working poor. They are coming to get food and our - use our services because prices are so high.

RASCOE: Yeah. Well, 'cause the thing about inflation - even when it cools down, that doesn't mean the prices go down. It just means they stop going up as fast, but they stay at that high level. I mean, can you give me an example of what you've been buying for your nonprofit that has just gotten really expensive?

CARR: Well, I will say this, I gave up on Dollar Tree.

RASCOE: You gave up on Dollar Tree. Oh, 'cause you weren't seeing...

CARR: Yeah.

RASCOE: ...The difference?

CARR: No, and plus, a lot of the things, the amount is smaller. The quantity went down. You know, they try to trick people with these smaller containers that look the same. And this is going on in your major grocery stores, as well.

RASCOE: Yeah, shrinkflation.

CARR: Yes, the old switcheroo.

RASCOE: Yeah, yeah.

CARR: You're not getting as much as you used to, and prices have went up. So now, some things, you need to get two - that used to be one - to feed your family, which is not fair.

RASCOE: Yeah, yeah. Where do you shop now then? Where do you go? Where can you find the deals?

CARR: (Laughter) I'm glad you asked.

RASCOE: (Laughter).

CARR: In fact, I'm sitting in Meijer's parking lot. Meijer's still have a lot of clearance.

RASCOE: Oh, OK.

CARR: And so I go over there, and I'll get all of the clearance. You know, Kroger's has a clearance, as well. Kroger's did go up 50 cents on their produce clearance.

RASCOE: Oh.

CARR: I pretty much go to the clearance at all of the stores, and I get as much as I can.

RASCOE: So is Meijer's a grocery store? - 'cause I'm not in Ohio.

CARR: Yes.

RASCOE: 'Cause I know Kroger. That's a grocery store. Well, how is this affecting the people that you serve with Isaiah 55?

CARR: It is really, really affecting the people. Even people now come for toilet paper. You know, we're giving away toilet paper. We usually do produce, you know?

RASCOE: What advice do you have for people?

CARR: My advice is read your sales flyers that come out every week and buy the sale items. If you wanted lasagna but lasagna's not on sale this week, well, you're going to have to wait till they go on sale.

RASCOE: OK.

CARR: Get what's on sale.

RASCOE: (Laughter).

CARR: And hit those clearance racks and buy in bulk.

RASCOE: That's Shannon Carr. She's a professional and philanthropic bargain shopper and CEO of nonprofit Isaiah 55. Thank you so much for talking to me.

