It's only a matter of time before your mind merges with AI, says Ray Kurzweil
Part 1 of TED Radio Hour's "Prophets of Technology: The OG influencers"
Futurist Ray Kurzweil was early to forecast AI would turbocharge human potential. At 77, he shares lessons from 60 years of working on AI, and what to expect in the coming decade.
About Ray Kurzweil
Ray Kurzweil is a computer scientist, inventor and futurist who has worked on artificial intelligence for the past six decades. His inventions span from text-to-speech synthesis to electronic keyboard instruments to advancements in AI computing. Kurzweil is famous for his accurate predictions around the rise of portable computing and the rapid advancements of AI.
Kurzweil has written several books, including his latest, The Singularity is Nearer, which explores how technology will transform humanity in the decades to come. He is a director of engineering at Google.
