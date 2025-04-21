© 2025 KSMU Radio
The latest on the death of Pope Francis

By Ruth Sherlock,
Jason DeRoseA Martínez
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:56 AM CDT

NPR international correspondent Ruth Sherlock and NPR religion correspondent Jason DeRose provide the latest updates after Pope Francis's death.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Jason DeRose
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
