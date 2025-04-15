© 2025 KSMU Radio
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published April 15, 2025 at 3:32 AM CDT

El Salvador's president says he will not return wrongly deported man, whistleblower describes DOGE actions at NLRB, Trump administration freezes more than $2.2 billion after Harvard rejects demands.

Corrected: April 16, 2025 at 10:13 AM CDT
While the American Civil Liberties Union has criticized both the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members, the Alien Enemies Act was not used to justify Abrego Garcia’s deportation.
