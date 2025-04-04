What the plastic surgery capital teaches us about evolving beauty standards

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode How you see yourself

Women have faced pressure to keep up with evolving beauty ideals for millenia. But today, journalist Elise Hu says cosmetic surgery and AI are reshaping our perception of beauty more than ever.

About Elise Hu

Elise Hu is a journalist and podcaster who hosts the shows TED Talks Daily, Accenture's Built for Change, and Forever35.

Hu is also co-founder of an LA-based podcast production company, Reasonable Volume. She previously worked as a TV correspondent at VICE News and a host and correspondent for NPR. From 2015 to 2018, she was NPR's first bureau chief in Seoul, South Korea. Her book is Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital.

