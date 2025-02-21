Why certain songs stir our emotions

Why do our favorite songs evoke such strong emotions? Songwriter Scarlet Keys teaches the many methods musicians use to boost a listener's mood—or break their heart.

About Scarlet Keys

Scarlet Keys is a professor at Berklee College of Music and a former staff songwriter for Warner Chappell. Her songs have appeared on film and TV, as well as in national commercials. She received a gold record for the song "So Much Love to Make," recorded by Swedish artist Jill Johnson. Some of her former students include Charlie Puth, Betty Who, and Lizzy McAlpine.

Keys is the author of What if it All Goes Right: Practicing Hope in the Hardest Times and The Craft of Songwriting: Music, Meaning and Emotion. She also hosts the podcast What's in a Song.

