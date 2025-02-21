This musician recreates the sounds of Arctic Siberia... with her voice

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Soundtracks of our lives

Every species has its unique vocalizations. Indigenous Siberian musician Snow Raven recreates the intricate sounds of reindeer, owls, wolves and more in this mesmerizing performance.

About Snow Raven

Snow Raven is an Indigenous singer and music producer from Arctic Siberia. Born and raised in a small village in the Republic of Sakha, the coldest inhabited area in the world, she learned to mimic the sounds of nature at an early age. Her music is inspired by the traditional songs of her ancestors, the Sakha people of Arctic Siberia. Her latest album is Home.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

