City of Springfield prepares for significant snowfall

Snow is falling in the Ozarks, and the National Weather Service said heavy snowfall, strong winds and bitterly cold temperatures are expected. Forecasts for the Ozarks show the possibility of more than 10 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility. Wind chills over the next few days could be as low as -20. The City of Springfield is urging everyone to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.

If you have to go out, check road conditions at MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map before leaving. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including blankets, food, water, a flashlight and a phone charger. Drive slowly and leave extra space between vehicles. Leave 500 feet between you and emergency vehicles, and do not attempt to pass snowplows.

Make sure your gas tank is full. If your vehicle slides off the road, is safely out of traffic and no one is injured, do not call 911. Call a towing service instead. In the event of a non-injury accident where vehicles are operational, move the vehicles out of the roadway, exchange information with the other driver, and file a Citizen Crash Report.

If you are involved in an injury accident or the vehicles are not operational and able to be moved safely from the road, call 911.

The Springfield Fire Department reminds you to avoid unsafe heating conditions by following these tips:



Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heaters.

Have a 3 feet kid-free zone around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have a qualified professional install heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

If there is a fire, get out and stay out. Call 9-1-1 to report the fire. Notify the Fire Department when they arrive if anyone or any pets are still inside. Do not attempt to re-enter your structure.

While carbon monoxide poisoning is a danger year-round with over 400 fatalities annually nationwide, it becomes more prevalent during the fall and winter months as heating systems are turned on again.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:



headache

fatigue

shortness of breath

nausea

dizziness

mental confusion

vomiting

loss of muscular coordination

loss of consciousness.

Here’s what you can do to protect your family from the dangers of carbon monoxide, according to the City of Springfield:

install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms inside your home to provide early warning.

install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home.

use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from all doors, windows and vents.

make sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove and fireplace are clear of snow and other debris.

have your gas burning furnace and water heater by a qualified technician every year

have your chimney checked and cleaned every year.

never use a gas oven for heating your home.

avoid idling a car in the garage for an appreciable length of time.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, space heaters are responsible for one third of home heating fires and about 80% of home heating fire deaths.

Keep Pipes from Freezing: Let faucets drip and open cabinet doors to allow warm air circulation around plumbing.

Public Works & Emergency Crews Preparing

Springfield Public Works, Greene County and MoDOT road crews are preparing to clear and maintain roads, said city officials.

Public Works have mobilized and begun 24 hour operations. They began by pretreating designated snow routes and will continue monitoring and clearing as snow continues to fall.

Approximately 60 Public Works plow drivers will work in 12-hour shifts. They will prioritize major roads and emergency routes. To view a map of designated priority snow routes: https://cosmo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=cad67a2626e94d7a98e536f3fb63b73c&fbclid=IwY2xjawIglt5leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHczAGUS8KIFM5FkvwqYtUD_ToFii3tQuhKnUOzOBPyHRxt82KKqgKCzqxw_aem_DnxRzJ9l-1qLWKIoxeM64Q

Residents are asked to avoid parking on streets to allow plows to clear roads.

Crisis Cold Weather Shelters

Warming and Overnight Crisis Cold Weather Shelters for the Homeless are coordinated by the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness and managed by Community Partnership of the Ozarks. Shelters are in urgent need of volunteers.

Individuals seeking a meal and shelter should go to the Veterans Coming Home Center, located at 806 N. Jefferson Ave., by 5:30 p.m. and from there will be transported to one of the Crisis Cold Weather Shelter locations. This includes a Day Center building, located at 809 N. Campbell that will act as a special emergency shelter from Feb. 18-20.

For details, call 417-290-3110.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please email abodendieck@cpozarks.org if you are able to volunteer at a Crisis Cold Weather Shelter during this time.

For continuing winter weather information, follow: https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldGreeneOEM

https://www.facebook.com/CityofSGF

https://www.facebook.com/MoDOT.Southwest

https://www.facebook.com/cityutilities.net