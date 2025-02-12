© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.

Trump says he has renewed U.S. contact with Russia after talk with Putin

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:33 PM CST

President Trump held a lengthy call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Afterward, he called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
