Sights and sounds from Missouri general election night 2024

KBIA | By Missouri News Network Staff, Yasha Mikolajczak
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:39 AM CST
In Greene County, turnout was expected to be around 75%.

The results are in. Registered voters across the state cast ballots for Missouri’s general election. In Boone County, voter turnout was 67.64% according to the Boone County Clerk’s Office.

Missouri Public Radio reporting teams from across the state attended watch parties to hear from the voters, candidates, and their supporters. Here are some of the sounds and voices from election day, starting at the polls and ending at the night’s watch parties.

A hand holding a phone is shown placing a bet for $600 on the Kansas City Chiefs on the app Draft Kings.
KBIA News
Missouri sports betting amendment projected to pass
Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval
The amendment calls for a 10% sales tax on all collected gambling revenue to be directed toward funding education and the compulsive gambling fund.
Missouri News
Incumbents Aldred and Thompson win Boone County Commission seats
The Columbia Missourian
Both Boone County District I and District II commissioners held onto their seats after polls closed in the Nov. 5 election.
Stephen Webber points toward D’Markus Thomas-Brown, regional director for Good Dads, on Tuesday at The Tiger Hotel in Columbia.
Missouri News
Webber flips Senate District 19 for Democrats
The Columbia Missourian
Stephen Webber will be the next senator to represent Missouri District 19 after beating Republican James Coyne.
Jenna Redel at an event in September 2024
Missouri News
Jenna Redel reelected as Boone County treasurer
The Columbia Missourian
Democratic incumbent Jenna Redel won reelection as Boone County treasurer against Republican challenger Dustin Stanton. She was first elected to the office in 2022.
A view of the Missouri Senate chamber from the visitors gallery.
KBIA News
Incumbents dominate mid-Missouri state legislature seats
Jonas Wall
Voters largely defended the seats of the Republican-controlled legislature throughout the region.
The Missouri State Capitol on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Jefferson City.
Missouri News
Republicans Bailey, Hoskins, Malek and Wasinger win Missouri state office elections
Sarah Kellogg
Republicans won all the statewide offices up for election Tuesday including attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and lieutenant governor.
The Missouri House chamber during debate on March 12, 2023.
KBIA News
New faces will represent Boone County in the Missouri House
The Columbia Missourian
Boone County voters elected two new individuals Tuesday to represent them in the state House of Representatives.
Backers of Missouri Proposition A, to increase the minimum wage and require paid sick leave, at a watch party in Kansas City on Nov. 5, 2024.
Missouri News
Missouri voters pass Proposition A to increase minimum wage and mandate paid sick leave
Savannah Hawley-Bates
Proposition A would increase Missouri's minimum wage to $15 an hour by January 2026 and requires private employers to provide paid sick leave. This is the third time Missouri voters have increased the minimum wage since 2006.
Josh Hawley thanks supporters with his family as he delivers victory speech at a watch party in Ozark, Mo. after he won a second term for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Missouri News
Republican Josh Hawley hangs onto his Missouri Senate seat
Michele Skalicky
Democrat and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce waged a hard-fought battle against Hawley for the U.S. Senate.
Luz Maria Henriquez, ACLU of Missouri's executive director reacts alongside Sage Coram, 33, of Tower Grove South, as voters enshrine abortion access in the state constitution on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in downtown St. Louis.
Missouri News
Missourians overwhelmingly pass Amendment 3, legalizing abortion up to fetal viability
Jason Rosenbaum
Missourians approved Amendment 3, which would place language in the state constitution legalizing abortion.
Sam Graves, Official Portrait
KBIA News
Incumbent Sam Graves wins U.S. House race for Missouri District 6
Jonas Wall
Incumbent Sam Graves (R) has defeated Pam May (D) in Missouri’s 6th Congressional House District. Graves has represented Missouri in the House of Representatives since 2000.
Mike Kehoe raises a hand to the crowd after claiming victory in the Missouri governor race on Tuesday at the Capital Bluffs Event Center in Jefferson City.
Missouri News
Republican Mike Kehoe wins election to be Missouri’s next governor
Sarah Kellogg
Kehoe has served as Missouri's lieutenant governor since 2018.
KBIA News
Republican incumbent Josh Hawley faces Democrat Lucas Kunce for US Senate seat in Missouri
Alex Cox
Flash floods led to the deaths of two poll workers.
Mizzou graduate student Sarah Peters grabs an “I voted” sticker for herself
Missouri News Network
Missourians are at the polls today. Here are some of the sights and conversations
Anna Colletto
People from all over Missouri showed up to vote for tonight's election.

Yasha Mikolajczak
