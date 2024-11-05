Two Missouri poll workers die in election day flash floods

Counties across Southeastern Missouri saw an average of 4 to 6 inches of rain overnight with highs around 10 inches. This has led to flash flooding, which led to the death of a couple on their way to work the polls.

In a statement, the Wright County Clerk’s office said the couple who died were dedicated citizens who valued fair and honest elections.

Kathy Holestine Campbell is the executive director of the Missouri Association of County Clerks, and says while a judge could extend a poll’s hours – that option isn’t currently being used.

“This is certainly a small number of people who are remotely living and affected by what’s happening with the flooding,” Holestine Campbell said. “So at this point, I think the majority of voters will have access to the ballot.”

Holestine Campbell said the conditions also caused other poll workers in the area to make their way across dangerous situations in order to get to their polling stations.

No further significant rainfall is expected before polls close at 7:00 p.m.

