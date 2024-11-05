Incumbent Sam Graves wins U.S. House race for Missouri District 6

Incumbent Sam Graves (R) has defeated Pam May (D) in Missouri’s 6th Congressional House District. The 6th District, which covers 39 counties of Northern Missouri, is Missouri’s geographically largest congressional district. Graves has represented Missouri in the House of Representatives since 2000.

First time candidate May said that the loss was expected, but she hoped to give the voters of District 6 an alternative that represented their interests.

“I went into the race knowing that the odds of winning are against me, but I really did feel like a woman needed to be represented on the ballot and people needed to hear a fresh voice and a different perspective,” May said.

As a first time candidate, May does not plan to dive immediately back into politics.

“I’m going to really have to take some time to kind of reflect on some things. I really don’t have anything that I’ve set for myself past this election,” May said.

Graves also defeated candidate Andy Maidment (I).

According to the Associated Press, with 70% of precincts reporting Graves received 68% of the vote, May (D) received 29% and Maidment (I) received 2%.

KBIA reached out to the Graves and Maidment campaigns but did not receive comments.