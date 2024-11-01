How healthy couples use conflict to grow closer

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode A guide to being brave in relationships.

All couples fight, but how do some fight to understand rather than win? Having analyzed thousands of couples, Julie and John Gottman share how conflict can deepen a relationship or signal its demise.

John Gottman and Julie Gottman

John Gottman and Julie Gottman are co-founders of the Gottman Institute , where they work to restore and strengthen couples' relationships. Together, the pair created a four-stage clinical training program, and over the past 50 years of clinical work, they have treated couples and individuals for conditions including PTSD, depression, relationship distress, domestic violence and addiction. The Gottmans have developed research-based theories, mathematical models and therapeutic interventions to enhance relationships.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata with help from James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. A special thanks to Bhumika Jain, Yash Bhutada, Mitra Arthur, and Ajani Daniel for voice acting. And a special thanks to Fiona Geiran, Sophie MacArthur, and Josh Millman from Digital One for recording support. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

