Lessons on just winging it— from a musical improviser

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Approaches to life: Improvise, pivot or plan

Reggie Watts is at his best on stage, making up songs and jokes on-the-spot. He says an improvisational spirit can turn the mundanity of daily life into an adventure.

About Reggie Watts

Reggie Watts is an improvisational comedian, musician and actor. He led the house band for The Late Late Show with James Corden from 2015 to 2023. His memoir, Great Falls, MT: Fast Times, Post-Punk Weirdos, and a Tale of Coming Home Again, was published in 2023. His comedy special on Netflix is Spatial.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Reggie Watts

Related TED Playlist: How music affects us

Related TED Talk: Life lessons from Beethoven's Symphony No. 9

Related NPR Links

Tiny Desk Concert: Reggie Watts

All Things Considered: Reggie Watts, Man Of Many Voices, Improvised His Way To Success

Life Kit: The rules of improv can make you funnier. They can also make you more confident.

Copyright 2024 NPR