© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.

The FDA approves a new type of schizophrenia drug

By Sydney Lupkin
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:42 PM CDT

The Food and Drug Administration, as expected, approved KarXT, the first new type of drug for schizophrenia in decades. It appears to be effective, but its main advantage is milder side effects.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: September 26, 2024 at 4:29 PM CDT
The initial version of this online summary incorrectly stated that the Food and Drug Administration had approved KarXT. The broadcast story reported that the agency was expected to approve the drug soon. The FDA then approved the drug, as expected, and both the summary and broadcast story were updated.
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin