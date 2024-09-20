National Toy Hall of Fame announces finalists for 2024 induction

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Now some fun and games. The Strong National Museum of Play has announced 12 finalists for this year's Toy Hall of Fame.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Every year since 1998, this museum in Rochester, N.Y., which is really cool, Leila - I've been there.

FADEL: Oh, really?

INSKEEP: Yeah, I've taken my kids.

FADEL: You have?

INSKEEP: Yeah, absolutely.

FADEL: Oh.

INSKEEP: You can fly through the museum on a zip line - inside on a zip line.

FADEL: That's so cool.

INSKEEP: Anyway, it has recognized - not that I did, of course. But, you know, it's fun to watch. Anyway, it has recognized the most fun-inducing toys of all time, and this year's list includes some real heavy hitters.

FADEL: Remote controlled vehicles.

INSKEEP: Pokémon trading cards.

FADEL: And balloons.

CHRIS BENSCH: If you've ever had a water balloon lobbed at you, you would know that that wasn't just a decoration. That was something that somebody was playing with and trying to get the better of you.

INSKEEP: Boom. Chris Bensch is the museum's chief curator and a spokesman for the National Toy Hall of Fame, who says the contest always tries to think outside the box.

BENSCH: In 2005, we inducted the cardboard box into the hall of fame.

(LAUGHTER)

FADEL: That makes total sense. I always buy my nephews and nieces toys, and they play with the box.

INSKEEP: Exactly. As fun as this sounds, it's serious business. This year, The Strong Museum had to choose 12 finalists from about 400 toys. And soon a committee will decide which three reach the hall of fame.

FADEL: Early indications point to one classic toy brand as a sentimental favorite.

BENSCH: I think lots of us are rooting for My Little Pony. This is their seventh time as a finalist. It's tough to be always a bridesmaid and never a bride. So maybe this will be their Susan Lucci year, in soap opera terms, that finally they get that big award and their chance in the spotlight.

INSKEEP: My Little Pony? It's going to be hard to beat.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(LET ME BE YOUR) TEDDY BEAR")

ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) Baby, let me be around you every night. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

