© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

What are sperm whales saying? Researchers find a complex 'alphabet'

By Lauren Sommer
Published May 12, 2024 at 7:09 AM CDT

Whale families communicate a lot underwater. So now, researchers are using artificial intelligence to try to figure out what they're saying.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Science Desk, from the scientists on the front lines of documenting the warming climate to the way those changes are reshaping communities and ecosystems around the world.
See stories by Lauren Sommer