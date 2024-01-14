Sunday Puzzle: True or False

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is sort of a true/false test. Every answer is a familar two-word phrase or name with the initials T- F-.

Ex. Rest for a few minutes --> TAKE FIVE

1. The I.R.S.'s 1040, for example

2. Like an 800-number telephone call

3. Basketball infraction involving unsportsmanlike behavior

4. Variant of a sport in which tackling isn't allowed

5. African insect that causes sleeping sickness

6. Who's said to leave money under a pillow for a child

7. Legal entity in which assets are set aside for a loved one

8. Two-pronged device to help musicians determine pitch

9. Idaho city on the Snake River

10. Former "S.N.L." comedian who created "30 Rock"

11. Where the action is on a stock exchange

12. Amount that a cabbie charges

13. What "Tempus fugit" means in English

14. Our current year, Two thousand ___

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name certain weapons. Remove the middle four letters. The remaining letters, spelled backward, describe what these weapons do.

Challenge answer: bayonets --> stab

Winner: Alan Christensen of Shoreline, Wash.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Warren Bergmann, of Neenah, Wis. Think of a word for a person who helps you. Copy the last three letters and repeat them at the front, and you'll get a new, longer word that names a person who hurts you. What words are these?

