Sunday Puzzle: Switch It Out!

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some 7-letter words. For each one, change one consonant in it to a vowel to make a new word.

Ex. PRINTER --> PAINTER or POINTER

1. TRACTOR

2. BOLSTER

3. SUCTION

4. OVERDUB

5. LOCKOUT

6. HERRING

7. SWELTER

8. POMPOMS

9. SHUFFLE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Name certain musical instruments (plural). The first, third, fourth, and fifth letters spell something that holds the things named by the last five letters. What instruments were these?

Challenge answer: Trombones --> tomb, bones

Winner: Teagan Reasch of Columbus, Ohio.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from a frequent contributor, Joseph Young, who conducts the blog Puzzleria! Name a creature that has a world capital in its name. Replace the capital with another creature and you'll get another world capital. What is it?

