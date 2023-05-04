Missouri teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming rate, advocates report

Missouri’s teacher shortage has been a problem for many years. Now, education advocates report that teachers are leaving the field at an unprecedented rate.

“It was alarming to have many of our members come to us in January and say, ‘You know what, I'm finished teaching for the year. I'm not going back,’” said Missouri State Teachers Association spokesperson Todd Fuller. “That has happened more over the last two years than it's ever happened before.”

Educators cite low pay (Missouri teachers work for some of the lowest salaries in the nation ) as a reason for leaving, as well as poor student behavior. Their concerns extend outside the classroom: Educators who left Rockwood School District in the past year said their decisions came after community members directed outrage toward teachers over curriculum and programs offered at school.

“Why did they have to hire security for professional educators in Rockwood?” said Heather Fleming, founder and director of the Missouri Equity Education Partnership. “How many other places might have to do that because of what's happening and the fact that this rhetoric turns up the heat on teachers so much?”

Compounding the crisis is the lack of new teachers to fill the gaps. There’s been a 25% to 30% decline in the number of Missouri college graduates who go through the process of becoming certified to teach, according to Fuller, who added that 80% to 90% of those graduates are white.

That’s a concern for Fleming, who said that research shows the academic achievement of Black students improves when they have a teacher who looks like them.

“More African American students are identified for gifted programs by African American teachers than by white teachers,” she said. “This ends up being a conversation that school districts around the state have over and over again — and we never quite come up with a solution for: ‘How do we attract and retain good, minority educators?’”

