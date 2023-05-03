© 2023 KSMU Radio
SPD seeks information about another vehicle involved in Saturday's pedestrian death on Fremont Ave.

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT
Individuals in question.png
Springfield Police Department
/
The Springfield Police Department seeks information about these individuals in their investigation of a pedestrian death (provided to KSMU on May 3, 2023)

59-year-old Sandra Brown was struck by a motorcycle the evening of April 29.

The Springfield Police Department continues investigating a pedestrian death in the city on Saturday, April 29, near Fremont and Lindberg.

Chevy Cobalt
Springfield Police Department
/
This vehicle is being sought in connection with a pedestrian death in Springfield (photo provided to KSMU on May 3, 2023)

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a second vehicle and two individuals involved in the crash that killed 59-year-old Sandra Brown just before 10 p.m.

SPD arrested 56-year-old Rodney Shires, who allegedly hit Brown with his motorcycle before fleeing the scene. Now they’re looking for two individuals who were driving a car that hit Brown after the motorcyclist left. That vehicle is a 2005 to 2010 red Chevy Cobalt with a male driver and female passenger.

If you have any information, call the Springfield Police Department’s traffic unit at 417-864-1447 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

This was Springfield’s 13th traffic fatality in 2023.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
