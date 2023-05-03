SPD seeks information about another vehicle involved in Saturday's pedestrian death on Fremont Ave.

The Springfield Police Department continues investigating a pedestrian death in the city on Saturday, April 29, near Fremont and Lindberg.

Springfield Police Department / This vehicle is being sought in connection with a pedestrian death in Springfield (photo provided to KSMU on May 3, 2023)

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a second vehicle and two individuals involved in the crash that killed 59-year-old Sandra Brown just before 10 p.m.

SPD arrested 56-year-old Rodney Shires, who allegedly hit Brown with his motorcycle before fleeing the scene. Now they’re looking for two individuals who were driving a car that hit Brown after the motorcyclist left. That vehicle is a 2005 to 2010 red Chevy Cobalt with a male driver and female passenger.

If you have any information, call the Springfield Police Department’s traffic unit at 417-864-1447 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

This was Springfield’s 13th traffic fatality in 2023.

