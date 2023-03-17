The best spark of creativity? Letting go and simply observing

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 1.

It can be daunting to come up with an original idea. Poet Sarah Kay shares how the simple act of observing the world around us can open our minds to a universe of inspiration and creativity.

About Sarah Kay

Sarah Kay is a poet and the author of four poetry books.

She is the 2022 New Arizona Fellow at New America. She is also the founder and co-director of Project VOICE, an organization that uses poetry to entertain, educate and inspire students and teachers worldwide.

Kay completed both her undergraduate and graduate studies at Brown University, including a master's degree in teaching secondary English.

