Everyone involved in the Iditarod must be fully vaccinated against COVID

By Emily Schwing
Published January 26, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST

Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race gets underway in March. Officials require participants to be vaccinated. Mushers also won't stop at one remote community to avoid possibly spreading the virus.

Emily Schwing
