Keller Rinaudo: How can delivery drones save lives?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Sylvie DouglisSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 29, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode: Special Delivery

In rural areas, basic health care can be out of reach. Keller Rinaudo founded Zipline, a delivery company that uses drones to deliver necessary medical supplies within hours, even minutes.

About Keller Rinaudo

Keller Rinaudo is the CEO and co-founder of Zipline, a drone delivery company that delivers life-saving medicine to remote places. The company began by focusing on delivering blood for urgent medical situations.

Previously, Rinaudo was also the CEO and a co-founder of Romotive, a former company established in 2011 that made inexpensive small robots that use mobile phones as their computing system, machine vision system, and wireless communication system. In addition to being an entrepreneur, Rinaudo was briefly a professional rock climber and has climbed sites all over the world.

Rinaudo received his bachelors degree in economics and biotechnology from Harvard University.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Sylvie Douglis and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Sylvie Douglis
Sanaz Meshkinpour
