Remembering former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died at 84

By Don Gonyea,
Scott Detrow
Published October 18, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT

Powell was the first Black chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and the first Black secretary of state. His family said he died of COVID-19 complications, though he was fully vaccinated.

Don Gonyea
Scott Detrow
