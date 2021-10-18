© 2021 KSMU Radio
Firefighters get a grip on the Alisal Fire after extreme winds die down

KCRW | By Matt Guilhem
Published October 18, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT

In Southern California, the Alisal Fire has been burning for a week along one of the most scenic stretches of the coast north of Santa Barbara. It is now 78% contained.

