Sunday Puzzle: Don't LU-se this puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name that ends in the syllable "loo" (in any spelling).

Ex. Big ruckus --> HULLABALOO

1. Home for an Inuit

2. Poet Maya

3. Star Trek helmsman, originally played by George Takei

4. Member of a South African people

5. Studio that made I Love Lucy

6. Capital of Hawaii

7. Polynesian country about midway between Hawaii and Australia

8. Singer Harris in the Country Music Hall of Fame

9. Where Napoleon was defeated

10. NPR host who will be greatly missed

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Kerry Fowler, of Seattle. Name something you might eat for breakfast, in two words. Add a "G" at the end of the first word. Switch the middle two letters of the second word. Then reverse the order of the two words. You'll name an old-fashioned activity. What is it?

Challenge answer: Raisin Bran --> Barn Raising

Winner: Arthur Anderson of Seattle.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Abe Nash-Resnick, of Los Angeles. Name a famous actress (8,6). Change the next-to-last letter of her first name to an S. Then reverse the order of the last three letters, and you'll name a famous ruler. The actress's last name is an anagram of where you would find this ruler. Who is the actress and the ruler?

