Lack Of Bus Drivers Doesn't Stop A Boston Class From Taking A School Trip

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with another sign of the shortage of school bus drivers. A solution to that problem drew attention in Boston. Teacher Jim Mayers says a charter bus canceled before an 11th grade field trip. Students rode a replacement - a party bus complete with neon lights and a stripper pole. Mayers says this highlights a real problem. Drivers are so scarce in Massachusetts that the governor has called out the National Guard to drive some vehicles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.