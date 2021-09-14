Arkansas Governor Says Vaccine Mandate Not Right Approach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says federal vaccination mandates announced by President Joe Biden hurt efforts to overcome the public's resistance to taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The Republican governor has been notable in working to persuade reluctant Arkansas residents to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. But in a Sunday appearance on NBC's “Meet the Press,” Hutchinson said that a comprehensive federal vaccination mandate “hardens the resistance.” He noted longtime public school vaccination requirements are state requirements. But he says federal requirements are “counterproductive,” interfering with state vaccination efforts instead of supporting them.