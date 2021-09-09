If You're A Millennial, You May Have Considered Steve Burns A Friend

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're a millennial, chances are Steve Burns was one of your best friends growing up. He and his animated pup helped teach a generation of kids about kindness on their show "Blue's Clues." He left the show abruptly, but in a recent video message celebrating the show's 25th year, Steve wants to remind you...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STEVE BURNS: (As Steve) After all these years, I never forgot you - ever.

MARTIN: A message of friendship worthy of your handy-dandy notebook. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.