Bialik Will Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' As Search Resumes For Trebek Replacement

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

There's a new "Jeopardy!" host, at least temporarily.

JOHNNY GILBERT: Here is the guest host of "Jeopardy!" - Mayim Bialik.

FADEL: Sony Pictures Television announced yesterday that Mayim Bialik will fill the role of quizmaster this week as the show is once again searching for a new full-time host.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The actress was named a host of "Jeopardy!" prime-time specials earlier this month. The role of weekday host went to Mike Richards, the show's executive producer. But Richards abruptly stepped down last Friday amid scrutiny over some past offensive remarks on his podcast, "The Randumb Show," that ran from 2013 2014.

FADEL: Bialek is now scheduled to tape at least three weeks' worth of episodes as the beloved game show tries to regain its footing.

MAYIM BIALIK: (As Amy Farrah Fowler) Excuse me? I'm Amy Farrah Fowler. You're Sheldon Cooper.

JIM PARSONS: (As Sheldon Cooper) Hello, Amy Farrah Fowler.

FADEL: The actress is best known for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

INSKEEP: Bialik was also one of many guest hosts after the death of Alex Trebek during the past season.

ALEX TREBEK: Dhruv, you're smiling. I like that. Let's take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No? What is, we love you, Alex? That's very kind. Thank you.

INSKEEP: Trebek hosted the show for 37 seasons before he died in November at the age of 80 from cancer.

FADEL: In addition to Bialik's "Jeopardy!" hosting duties, the actress currently stars as the title character in "Call Me Kat" on Fox. She also hosts a weekly podcast about mental health called "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown."

BIALIK: This podcast is me breaking down the myths and misperceptions surrounding mental health and emotional well-being.

INSKEEP: On top of everything else, Bialik has a Ph.D. in neuroscience, so the contestants may be lucky that she is moderating the game rather than playing.

