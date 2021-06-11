Marah Hardt: What Can We Learn From The Sex Lives Of Fish?

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour Episode A Love Letter To The Ocean

Marine biologist Marah Hardt is fascinated with the mating habits of marine life. If we want to save the oceans, she says we have to understand the weird and whimsical sex that helps populate it.

About Marah Hardt

Marah Hardt is a marine biologist and the Director of Discovery at the nonprofit Future of Fish. Her research seeks to identify solutions to the global overfishing crisis.

Hardt is also the author of Sex in the Sea, Our Intimate Connection with Sex-Changing Fish, Romantic Lobsters, Kinky Squid and Other Salty Erotica of the Deep. Her articles have been published in Scientific American and The American Prospect, among other scientific journals. She has also served as a research fellow at Blue Ocean Institute, where she launched its climate change program.

She received her B.A. in history of science from Harvard University, and her Ph.D. in marine science from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

