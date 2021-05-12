Chicago Once Again Tops List Of Rattiest Cities In America

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The Windy City has earned a less pleasant distinction as the rattiest city in America. How to get rid of all the rodents? Why, cats, of course. The Tree House Humane Society in Chicago is taking feral cats who can't thrive in a home or a shelter and setting them up in rat-infested areas. Property owners and businesses take care of the feline force who scare rats away just by their presence. The program is called Cats at Work. Luckily, they don't have to sit through any Zoom meetings. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.