JayaShri Maathaa: How Can Saying "Thank You" Transform Your Life?

By Matthew Cloutier,
James DelahoussayeManoush Zomorodi
Published December 18, 2020 at 8:47 AM CST

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Making Sense of 2020

During the coronavirus pandemic, monk JayaShri Maathaa continually turned to one powerful mantra: "thank you," a statement of genuine gratitude to provide solace and strength in troubled times.

About JayaShri Maathaa

JayaShri Maathaa, formerly known as Jayamini D Samarathunge, is a spiritual teacher and monk trained in Buddhist teachings.

Maathaa is the founder of Mind Designs International, which offers professional neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and Reiki training programs in Sri Lanka. She conducts intensive online group coaching programs, interactive work with her inner circle, leads meditation groups, and makes discourses available via the Internet.

Before dedicating her life to Buddhism and becoming a monk, she completed her MBA (HRM) at the Postgraduate Institute of Management in Sri Lanka, and obtained her NLP Certification from the Worldwide Institute of NLP.

Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
James Delahoussaye
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
