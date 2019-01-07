Allegiant Offers $54 One-Way Flights Between Springfield, Florida

If you’re looking to fly out of Springfield early in the new year, you could snag a significant deal on one-way tickets.

Allegiant Airlines is offering discounted tickets to some destinations from the Springfield-Branson National Airport starting this month.

One-way tickets to and from Springfield and Los Angeles are priced as low as $67. The airline only offers these flights on Saturdays in January, but adds Wednesday flights from February through May.

In February, some flights to Florida destinations are listed at $54.

Allegiant is also offering discounted tickets to other cities in the U.S. including Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Allegiant is a low-cost carrier that charges fees for luggage and seat selection.