Springfield is home to a unique tool resource that is the only program of its kind in Missouri

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Rachel Tripp, community development specialist with Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Today’s discussion talks about the one-of-a-kind tool library resource available to residents of Greene County. With a membership, residents can reserve and check-out tools much like library books. This is a unique resource that allows access to gardening and other tools without the long-term cost and commitment of ownership.