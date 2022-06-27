© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

Springfield is home to a unique tool resource that is the only program of its kind in Missouri

Published June 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Rachel Tripp, community development specialist with Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Today’s discussion talks about the one-of-a-kind tool library resource available to residents of Greene County. With a membership, residents can reserve and check-out tools much like library books. This is a unique resource that allows access to gardening and other tools without the long-term cost and commitment of ownership.

Making Democracy Work
Linda Regan
