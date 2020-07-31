Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces 11th Death From COVID-19

By 1 hour ago

COVID-19
Credit Springfield-Greene County Health Department

There's been another death in Greene County due to COVID-19.  According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the patient was a man in his 80s who was immunocompromised.  He was not associated with a long-term care facility.  That brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Greene County to 11.

There were 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Greene County on Thursday.  There were 495 active cases.  And Missouri set a new daily record for confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day.  There were 2,084 on Thursday.  

Tags: 
KSMU Coronavirus Coverage