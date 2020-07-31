Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces 11th Death From COVID-19

There's been another death in Greene County due to COVID-19. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the patient was a man in his 80s who was immunocompromised. He was not associated with a long-term care facility. That brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Greene County to 11.

There were 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Greene County on Thursday. There were 495 active cases. And Missouri set a new daily record for confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day. There were 2,084 on Thursday.