Springfield City Council Extends Face Covering Ordinance Into The Spring

Springfield’s mask ordinance is now in place until April 9.

Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night to extend the mandate, which requires face coverings for anyone over age 11. It had been set to expire on January 9.

The director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Clay Goddard, told council the vaccine offers hope, but the pandemic is not over yet.

"We're certainly in the home stretch, the last leg of the race," he said. "We need to finish strong as our hospitals truly do depend on measures like this."

There were two people who spoke against the extension at last night’s meeting and one who spoke in favor of it.

Councilman Matthew Simpson, says a mask mandate is still needed.

"This is something that we need to do for ourselves, for our neighbors, for our local businesses," he said. "It is the way to get us through this home stretch to the vaccine, to the end point that we can now see."

The ordinance is the same as before with one exception: The new one includes an exemption for baptisms. There are other exemptions as well. You can view the ordinance here.