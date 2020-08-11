Ozark Board Of Aldermen Tables Face Covering Ordinance

After a meeting that lasted around 4 and a half hours, the Ozark Board of Aldermen tabled an ordinance that would require face coverings in public spaces.

Several people spoke for and against the mandate.

Dr. Robin Trotman, infectious disease specialist with CoxHealth told the board that, if cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the region, they’ll run out of remdesivir and other interventions that can help critically ill patients. He said there are 44 patients with COVID-19 at CoxHeatlh now, all requiring oxygen, and seven or eight on ventilators in the ICU. Mercy has roughly the same number of COVID patients, according to Trotman.

One speaker, Michael Barnett, said he’s not anti-mask and doesn’t disagree with scientific data, but he believes wearing a mask should be an individual choice.

The board will take up the ordinance again on August 17.