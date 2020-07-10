MODOT Welcome Centers At Conway Closed Due To COVID-19

Missouri welcome centers on both sides of I-44 at Conway are closed after an employee with the company that cleans the centers tested positive for COVID-19.

DBi, which is contracted to clean rest areas and welcome centers in the state, notified the Missouri Department of Transportation Thursday of the positive test. Both eastbound and westbound facilities were immediately closed to the public, according to MODOT in a news release.

The center are being cleaned following CDC guidance, MODOT officials said.

The westbound side is expected to reopen Saturday, and the eastbound side will reopen Sunday.