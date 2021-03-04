House Bill Would Allow Guns On Public Transportation In Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Guns would be allowed on Missouri buses and other public transportation under a bill advancing in the state House. The Republican-led chamber gave the proposal initial approval in a voice vote Wednesday. It needs another vote of approval to go to the Senate. Currently, firearms and other dangerous weapons are not allowed on public transit. The bill would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns on buses and other publicly funded transportation. That includes the Kansas City Streetcar and St. Louis buses. The bill wouldn't allow guns on Amtrak trains.