City Of Springfield Seeks Public's Input For Renew Jordan Creek Project

The City of Springfield wants to know what you would like to see included in the Renew Jordan Creek master plan. An online public visioning survey is available through February 7 at renewjordancreek.com.

Jordan Creek, which flows through downtown Springfield, was channeled through a series of underground culverts beginning in the 1930s, according to city officials.

Renew Jordan Creek will be done in several phases and will include daylighting the creek or bringing it to the surface. That’s expected to help reduce flooding and improve water quality as well as provide an urban amenity. City officials also hope it will be a catalyst for future development along its path.

Phase I of the project is being funded through Springfield’s Level Property Tax and is estimated to cost around $7 million.