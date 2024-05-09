Public meetings this month will allow you to learn about construction plans at the Springfield Art Museum

© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 9, 2024 at 10:10 AM CDT
Two lunch and learn sessions will be held on May 10 and May 17 at the museum.

You’re invited to learn about the Springfield Art Museum’s construction project at two upcoming meetings.

The museum says, following the Springfield City Council’s approval of a $14.5 million bond package to support the project, it will hold two lunch and learn sessions this month. The first will be tomorrow (Friday 5/10) from noon to 1 with Museum Director Nick Nelson. The second will be May 17 from noon to 1 with Museum Affairs Officer Kate Francis.

Those who attend will get updates on the renovation and expansion vision and the construction timeline. They’ll also hear about plans for when the building is closed and will have the chance to ask questions.

Take a sack lunch – coffee and water will be provided.

The meetings will be held in the Springfield Art Museum Community Room, 1111 E. Brookside Dr.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
