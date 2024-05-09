Public meetings this month will allow you to learn about construction plans at the Springfield Art Museum

You’re invited to learn about the Springfield Art Museum’s construction project at two upcoming meetings.

The museum says, following the Springfield City Council’s approval of a $14.5 million bond package to support the project, it will hold two lunch and learn sessions this month. The first will be tomorrow (Friday 5/10) from noon to 1 with Museum Director Nick Nelson. The second will be May 17 from noon to 1 with Museum Affairs Officer Kate Francis.

Those who attend will get updates on the renovation and expansion vision and the construction timeline. They’ll also hear about plans for when the building is closed and will have the chance to ask questions.

Take a sack lunch – coffee and water will be provided.

The meetings will be held in the Springfield Art Museum Community Room, 1111 E. Brookside Dr.

