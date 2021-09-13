© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Female Leaders in Philanthropy

  • Health
    FLIP and Hunger
    Michele Skalicky
    ,
    http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/flipandhun_2003.mp3A new effort in Springfield is aimed at reducing the number of kids who go hungry on…